DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Bitvu Showcasing Low-Cost, End-To-End Digital Signage Solution

Bitvu – DSE Booth 2559

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Last year, we launched Screenspace at DSE and we were swamped on our booth! Over the last year, we’ve added a number of major new features and greatly enhanced the UI so we can’t wait to show it off once again!

Anyone looking for fully integrated end-to-end solution from just one supplier should be sure to come and say hello. We’ll show them our brand new Spark signage player while they’re there!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Digital Signage for the price of 3 cups of coffee a month!

Or if you prefer, the official version “A fully integrated Digital Signage system, with Hardware AND Software engineered to work together from just $9.95 a month”

If you look at what is going on in the marketplace at the moment, the consolidation is very interesting-hardware manufacturers acquiring CMS/content providers etc-but with Screenspace the fact we already have a single platform combining players , CMS and our unique App, means that customers can plug into a solution that’s been designed from the ground up to only deliver Digital Signage, and that’s a powerful message. When you look at the features Screenspace can deliver vs. the price point, it becomes compelling.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Our focus this DSE is on Resellers and Distributors.

Screenspace is maturing nicely as a product and in the last few months, we have invested heavily in the resources to support our partners, with a new partner portal, website and extensive additions to the management area of our CMS, to allow our partners better control and visibility of their customers.

The opening of our new Sales Support office in South America, means we would love to see Distributors and Resellers from that part of the World as “nosotros hablamos tu idioma”

So, in short, if you are Reseller, Integrator or Distributor then a visit to stand 2559 for an end-to end demonstration of Screenspace, is an absolute must!

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our second time at DSE, so its hard to comment on the show differences, but if you look at the marketplace, there seems to be a rapidly increasing level of acquisitions/M&A’s. These acquisitions are clearly happening for a reason and my feeling is those companies offering just single elements of what makes up a successful Digital Signage offering, will need to offer tangible USP’s/differentiators, if they are not to be left behind.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

At this DSE, we have increased our staffing by 100% so hopefully this will allow us time to get away from the stand-something we just could not do last year. When we hopefully get away, it’s really to see what the competition are doing and learn where the market is going, to allow us to continue improving and refining our products.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Being in Las Vegas, DSE is a very sociable show and last year, we were fortunate enough to attend a few of the after-show mixers and events and thoroughly enjoyed them, so here is hoping for more of the same this year and making even more new friends.

Want to tell your DSE exhibitor story? Complete this form and submit. It’s free! LAST DAY TO DO SO!