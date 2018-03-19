StratosMedia Bundles Its Own Free Audience Measurement Software With Digital Digital Signage CMS

With hundreds of CMS options out there, it’s really hard to stay on top of who does what – but I think it is at least rare for a signage CMS company to throw in face pattern detection software and resulting analytics as part of its core offer.

“By simply adding a USB camera to hardware running the StratosMedia Player service, network owners will be able to via a single service and hardware device, collate and review insights gathered on their audience,” says a company press release. “Insights such as gender and dwell time of their audience from remote locations will be obtainable in conjunction with their content delivery. This service shall be available on all StratosMedia Player supported hardware and operating systems including Google’s Chrome OS.”

“The captured audience data is available in real time as well as being available for later review straight from the StratosMedia’s cloud based Enterprise Management console. This data shall give network owners a good indication of their audience composition and levels of interest around messaging, allowing content to be tailored to the audience.”

An advanced service with additional functionality including multi user breakdown by age group and the ability to trigger events in real time based on this data, shall become available as an additional subscription option in June of this year.

This is a bit of a departure for Stratos, which has been in NEC’s stand at a number of shows demo’ing its integration with NEC’s own audience measurement software. I’m told this is quite different from the NEC offer.