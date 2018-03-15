Chromebox, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Monitor-Maker ViewSonic Gets Into Making And Marketing Chromeboxes

ViewSonic is known almost entirely as an LCD monitor company, but it will soon start shipping a Chromebox aimed at the education and digital signage markets.

The ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox is touted as something that can be paired with the company’s ViewBoard interactive flat panel displays or any ViewSonic professional display. If you scroll down on the product page you can see there is a coming soon thing for a CMS bundle with Revel Digital, which is probably the North Dakota software shop (it currently doesn’t tout Chrome as being supported, but they do Android, which can port over pretty readily now).

The unit has an Intel Kaby Lake processor beefy enough to drive 4K content and has 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage. It can be managed off the Google Management console and appears to do all the things other Chromeboxes do.

“Utilizing an interactive large format display or monitor alongside a ViewSonic Chromebox delivers a compact yet powerful solution with the speed, simplicity and security of Chrome OS,” says Andy Chien, product marketing manager at ViewSonic Americas. “Because Chrome OS is becoming more of an industry standard with enterprise and education peripherals, the ViewSonic NMP 660 Chromebox is an affordable device to manage the platform. We see a limitless amount of solutions for the ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox, from using it in the classroom and boardroom to leveraging it as a tool for digital signage installations.”

The ViewSonic Chromebox will be available next month, with an MSRP of $349 USD.

