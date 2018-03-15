DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Czech Software Shop SignageOS Showing Its “Unification Platform”



signageOS – Booth 1570

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Well, we are special. We’re a unique software company of almost 20 engineers in a category of its own. We are not a CMS, not an integrator nor a software development agency. We cooperate with Samsung, LG, Philips, Panasonic, Sharp, BenQ, Google, BrightSign etc. to create a unification platform for different System on Chip displays and digital signage (DS) players. You can imagine signageOS as a bridge to any DS hardware that is out there. No more lock-ins, rigid installations, complicated software development and compatibility tests for CMS companies. This is why our clients are so excited.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We have the greatest software technology the DS industry has ever seen. Dramatic pause. With our single API for all System on Chip displays and main DS players, we can save you ridiculous amounts of time, tons of resources, many headaches and bring you plenty of new clients. Come talk to us at the booth #1570.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Representatives of companies providing CMS platforms and solutions, integrators and maintenance companies. These will get the most value out of our presence there. But, almost anybody with basic DS market knowledge can come and learn a lot about System on Chip solutions and different players. We know a loooot about these.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We started to work on signageOS in late 2015, found out that there is a DSE in Vegas during 2016, visited as attendees in 2017 and now, here we are, first time exhibiting in 2018. So we can’t really compare, but from what we’ve seen, we think there is a radical shift from hardware heavy DS to more software focused and savvy installations. And we are bringing that change.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We always try to monitor how the software providers have evolved and where they’re going. Technology-wise, hardware-wise and market-wise. We perceive DSE as a big knowledge hub where we can get inspired for the upcoming year.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

At every show we always enjoy meeting with our partners and strengthening our relationships. Either over coffee, lunch, at the booth or with a drink after the show hours 😉

So it is truly the whole week.

