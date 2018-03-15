Dozens Of Big Brands Registered As End-Users For DSE 2018

If you are someone who goes to Digital Signage Expo every year, you know it has that familiar feel of a service organization convention – in that you see people from different “chapters” every year at the big annual meet-up.

The DSE people have to fight that perception every year, and both stress and reinforce that No, this is not just a great networking event – it’s a trade show delivering warm leads.

To that end, the show has issued press material that lays out a good sample of who-all is coming to this thing in (yikes) less than a couple of weeks.

Here’s the list the DSE organizers pushed out of end-users who are coming:

20th Century Fox

Emory University

Rite Aid Corp Adventist Health

FedEx

San Francisco Giants American Eagle Outfitters

Fidelity Investments

Smithsonian American Express

Fordham University

Southwest Airlines Arby’s Restaurant Group

GameStop

Staples Bank of America

Honda North America

Starbucks Bass Pro Shoppes

Howard University

Subway Bayer

In-N-Out Burger

Taco Bell Best Buy

International Speedway Corp. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Jack-in-the-Box

Talbots Bojangles’

John Deere

Tampa Int’l Airport Boston Pizza International

John Hopkins

Target Brigham Young University

Los Angeles Metro

TD Bank Caesars Entertainment

Macy’s

Kroger Company Carnival Cruise Lines

Mandarin Oriental Hotels

NY Stock Exchange Chevron

Marriott International

Toyota Chicago Transit Authority

Marshall Retail Group

UCLA Clemson University

McDonalds

United Airlines Cleveland Clinic

McKee Foods

Universal Parks & Coca-Cola

NASA

Columbus Blue Jackets

Neiman Marcus

University of Illinois Denver Broncos

NV Dept. of Transportation

University of NM Disney

Nickelodeon

Washington Trust Dow Jones

Notre Dame University

Wells Fargo Dunkin’ Brands

Office Depot

WV University Eastman Chemical Company

Orlando Magic

Wyndham Vacation Edward Jones

Pepperdine University

Wynn Las Vegas

Without question, some companies are just coming in to have a walk around and see the latest pots and pans, so that they’re current on things like OLED, and QLED and so on. But that’s a lot of brands and potential customers who are buying now or at some point. I have been in booths, chained there as a sales guy, and had the bug-eyed look when a global brand walks in, with real questions.

I know some vendors have pulled on DSE because they didn’t see enough end-user action to justify the investment. But others – notably some big ones – have said the ROI is very tangible when a multinational retailer or big airline comes in.

“DSE will be our 15th and largest exhibition to date, and we are excited to welcome – and welcome back – a record number of attendees from around the world,” says Andrea Varrone, DSE’s Show Director.