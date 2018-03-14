DSE 2018 Booth Previews – NEC Display Showing Multiple Solutions Options

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. – Booth 1506

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

To learn how they can set new standards for engagement and create endless impressions for everyone who interacts with them. Experience interactive and collaborative display environments. Watch as we unveil new impressive large format displays, dvLED, 4K laser projection solutions and more!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

NEC is the leader in bringing you multiple solution options to meet today’s demanding needs for digital signage. With NEC you can explore visual solutions geared to help you create experiences to engage, connect and impress audiences. Set new standards for engagement and create endless impressions.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Those who strive to be at the forefront of the digital industry who want to provide the highest value to their customers and are looking for a solutions partner who will be with them every step of the way.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

NEC Display has exhibited at the Digital Signage Expo for 15 years, and is proud to be one of the first companies to support the conference. Over the years, DSE has evolved much as the digital signage industry has evolved. From its beginnings of showing content on a display from single source, the show has evolved to today’s multi-faceted, trend-setting exhibition that showcases the latest digital signage technology, such as collaboration solutions, biometrics, IoT, and more.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

The great thing about DSE is it gives us a glimpse into future in terms of emerging trends and technologies in digital signage, such as cloud-based content, artificial intelligence, and more. We’ll be taking a close look at these and other trends, and finding ways that we can leverage those technologies to create customer-centric solutions.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

We love that DSE gives us the opportunity to meet with a lot of our customers and partners all in the same week so we can hear about their projects and see how we can incorporate emerging trends in their applications. Secondly, we love being able to walk the show floor and seeing the new and creative ways that others in the industry are implementing display technologies. There’s always something new to see at DSE, whether its standard digital signage products like direct view LED walls, projectors, or large format displays, to emerging technologies like biometrics and artificial intelligence. Taking in the creativity and innovation on display at DSE is always one of our favorite aspects of the show.

