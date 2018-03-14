DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Mimo Monitors Debuting Adapt-IQV And New HDMI Capture Card

Mimo Monitors – Booth 1734

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

This year we will be showcasing and launching the new Adapt-IQV, which is ideal for digital signage applications. Offering power over Ethernet or wireless Ethernet connection, the Adapt-IQV is ideal for sustained and long-term use in retail, hospitality, and conference room environments. Additionally, we will be previewing our new never-before-seen HDMI Capture Card, which is a totally new arena for us. Ours is sleek, small, not externally powered and an excellent price. We’ll also be showcasing our Mimo Vue Capture Capacitive Touch Display with HDMI Capture, which was recently in collaborations with both Google in the Google Hangout Meets hardware kit and Logitech ConferenceCam Premium Kits with Intel NUC. Lastly, we’ll also be giving away a Adapt-IQV Commercial tablet, which we’ve never previously done before at a trade show, and everyone who stops by the booth will be entered for a chance to win!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Mimo Monitors seeks to provide innovative solutions that solves problems in convenient, cost-effective, and cutting edge ways. We’re flexible and always able to work with potential clients to create a custom solution that suits their needs, and always put customer service at the forefront of every display we create and every client we work with.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We are looking for folks who have an interest in small touchscreen solutions and who are looking at small digital displays to solve a problem they are currently experiencing.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is my 5th year, and Mimo’s 7th. It has certainly gotten busier, but there is a lot more interest on our end of the market. Personal and interactive, human-scaled, signage is popular now.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

This year will be spent meeting a number of new contacts. We have just hired our first CMO, who is from the AV industry and has been going to the show for longer than I have. That will be a focus of this year for Mimo.

Beyond that, one thing I’ve learned is that very rarely are attendees looking for a small touch screen. They are looking for a end-to-end solutions. This requires not only a touch display, but software, installation, mounts, and more. Therefore, it is just as important to build relationships with the other signage vendors as it is to show off OUR products we have so that we can solve the entirety of the customers problem.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

In general, I look forward to the show. With so much of our sales process done through email and video chat these days, I enjoy getting to meet our customers face-to-face, and showing prospective customers what we can bring to them.

Want to tell your DSE exhibitor story? Complete this form and submit. It’s free!