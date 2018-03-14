PODCAST, retail, TECHNOLOGY no comments

16:9 Podcasts: Guy Tonti Of Unified Brand Talks Auto Dealers, Neighborhood Networks And Winning On Jeopardy

Auto dealerships have always been an environment well suited to digital signage. There are a lot of things to talk about and sell, and a lot of interest and buying comes down to things like the visual and emotional appeal of the vehicles.

Guy Tonti’s company, Unified Brand, spends a lot of its time working with dealerships developing what amounts to custom television channels that are tuned to the dealer environment. Based in Phoenix, the company has carved out a nice, steadily growing niche in the sector, bolstered by work it also does with other locations and regional businesses.

The channels, using digital signage tech, are revenue-producing, customer-centric content plays that are used as an alternative to the TVs you’ll still find in many, many auto dealer service area lounges. That idea doesn’t work all that well, as competitors’ ads might run on a broadcast channel, and U.S. politics is getting so polarized just running CNN or Fox News on a waiting room TV may stir up arguments and complaints.

Intensely local digital signage is an interesting departure for Tonti, who joined and then bought the company after years working with networking giant Cisco, where he was director of worldwide practices for emerging technologies.

Tonti and I caught up in Phoenix, spending time talking about Unified Brand and touching a little bit on his brush with fame, when he was a four-day champ on Jeopardy. He can’t be THAT bright, because hey, he’s in digital signage.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @Citilabs_HQ: After the @Citilabs_HQ announcement of the first ever nationwide population movement analytics solution, our CEO Michael C… - 7 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Emerging Trend: Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Audits

DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Four Winds Interactive Talking Market Solutions And FWI Cloud

DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Quividi To Introduce Its Campaign Genius

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *