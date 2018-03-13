DSE 2018 Booth Previews: Global Display Solutions (GDS)

Global Display Solutions – GDS: Booth 2363

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

The largest challenge for any digital signage solution is understanding the various components that make up a successful installation, especially in more rugged environments such as outdoor. As the leading manufacturer of digital displays for outdoor, in-window and indoor, GDS – Global Display Solutions has been chosen as the preferred supplier of the largest global companies.

This year, Global Display Solutions will be providing an opportunity for consultative discussions with our team of signage experts where anyone can ask questions about how their needs and requirements can be achieved. Or just stop by for a nice Italian treat.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

It’s all about developing a complete solution, tailored to assist and help companies succeed in their digital signage efforts, in particular, helping companies solve unique challenges related to environment, service and total cost of ownership. We are here to listen to you and share with you what leader brands are doing and how we solved their challenges, providing outstanding customer experience through displays solutions.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Retail Brands, OOH advertising companies, Public Authorities, Architecture designers, Digital Signage Integrator. Global Display Solutions works with all types of customers, but our customers tend to look more deeply at issues related to longevity, performance, ease of maintenance and service and ultimately achieving a lower cost over the life of the displays.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Global Display Solutions has exhibiting at DSE for close to a decade and for one simple reason – this show best represents our industry. As the industry has changed, so has the show over the years, with more focus on software and partnerships, and a many more solutions available for outdoor signage.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We believe seminars and education events are very useful in helping understand the trends and shape our proposal to further enhance the customer experience through digital signage

What’s your favourite part of the week?

The 16:9 mixer, what else?

Want to tell your DSE exhibitor story? Complete this form and submit. It’s free!