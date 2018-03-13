Broadsign To Drive 500 Digital OOH Screens Across Westfield’s U.S. Mall Network

Montreal’s Broadsign has bagged a nice del to drive some 500 screens at 18 Westfield shopping malls across the U.S.

The full Broadsign software mix will be used to drive screens designed and managed by Esprit Digital. That means Broadsign Control to automate the delivery of targeted and contextual messaging and ads, Broadsign Direct to help Westfield’s brand ventures team more efficiently manage and sell ad space, and Broadsign Reach – which will make the mall media network available on a programmatically media buyer platform.

“When the right content is displayed to the right audience, advertising and messaging is complementary to the shopper experience,” says Charley DeLana, EVP of brand ventures at Westfield. “We want to provide advertisers with every opportunity to reach consumers in interesting and exciting ways, and Broadsign allows us to execute on this forward-thinking vision.”

The set-up includes integration with Quividi’s audience analytics software, and the mall network will use TINT‘s user-generated social media software to visual tweets and pix.

“Successful shopping malls are those that go beyond a simple retail destination to create a unique and exciting experience,” says Maarten Dollevoet, SVP of global sales at Broadsign. “Through our partnership, Westfield is able to merge retail and media to create an environment that is beneficial to visitors, retailers and advertisers alike.”