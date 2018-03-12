DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Quividi To Introduce Its Campaign Genius

Quividi – Booth 2473

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Quividi will introduce Campaign Genius, its new AI-driven algorithm that recently powered the first Dynamic Campaign Optimization for DOOH.

We’ll also present our collaboration with Innovative Foto, via a co-branded photobooth and a case study on how Quividi-equipped Smart Vending increase vends.

People visiting DSE should put us in their Must See list, to understand why our audience & attention measurement technology is now integrated by default to any future-proof DOOH & Digital Signage deployment.

Quividi pioneered the AVA industry in 2006 and is, today, the worldwide leader. We have worked with 600+ customers in 80+ countries and are currently measuring 1.2Bn faces every month.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Quividi went from a world of cutting edge technology, to become a trusted data company, and most recently emerging also as an experience company driven by that data.

Today, Quividi’s advanced audience & attention measurement solution brings a unique wealth of data, insights and interactive capabilities to DOOH, Digital Signage, Digital Retail and Smart Vending deployments.

Quividi’s real-time audience data makes DOOH and Digital Signage not only accountable but the first scalable experiential media.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We always try to make the acquaintance of new end-users, that being so, we are also looking to meet DOOH and Digital Signage network operators, Venues, and Brands. Furthermore, we want to encounter hardware and software companies, to create new technology integration and provide easy access to our Quividi platform to our clients.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years? *

This is our second time as exhibitors. As attendees, we have visited the show almost every year. The quality of companies exhibiting has increased tremendously and the show has become more international.

The exhaustive program of events is also to be mentioned – with conferences and seminars leading to fruitful exchanges. We’ll be part of it: Quividi’s Head of Americas, Brett Warner, will be speaking at the Digital Out-of- Home Strategy Summit in the panel “A 360 View of a DOOH Solution” with Broadsign, Tint, EspritDigital and a prestigious end user.

For all these reasons, DSE maintains the title as the most significant trade show for the Digital Signage industry, in Americas.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be visiting our partners’ booths, such as Ibase, Shuttle booth, Innovative Foto, among many others.

We’ll also be looking for new strategic partners in order to keep up with innovation, leadership and new ideas in our industry.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Sharing our passion of data and scalable experiential with visitors, while we discuss new ideas and solutions that might unfold into real projects.

