DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Peerless-AV To Show Its Wide Range of Digital Signage Solutions

Peerless-AV – Booth 1917

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Booth attendees should visit the Peerless-AV booth (#1917) for our wide range of digital signage solutions. From outdoor displays to kiosks to video wall mounts, we will be showcasing solutions that fit any digital signage need. This year in particular, we will be exhibiting our award-winning LED Video Wall Mounting System along with demoing our new LED wall mount configurator. We’ll also have a variety of standard and custom kiosks as well as our new Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Peerless-AV has been driving innovation through technology for over 75 years. We design and manufacture the highest quality solutions that are geared towards our customers’ needs. From outdoor, weatherproof displays to complete kiosk solutions to large format video walls to wireless systems, Peerless-AV offers the necessary solutions for both full-scale global deployments and custom projects.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Our ideal attendee is anyone interested in deploying a digital signage project. We love speaking with integrators and end-users to create a digital signage solution that fully meets their needs.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have exhibited at DSE every year since the show’s inception, and we’re always looking forward to see what is in store for the coming year. For more than 5 years, we’ve served as a Presenting Sponsor as well. Over the years, this show has become the true destination for what is new and innovative in this space. It is exciting to see the latest technological advancements and what is becoming available to end-users.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be looking for the most innovative and eye-catching products, making sure we’re meeting the customers’ needs with our solutions. We also will be taking advantage of the educational sessions available so we can stay on top of industry trends and discussions. Last, we’ll be looking to network and build relationships with customers and partners in the industry.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

We love the social aspect of DSE. Digital Signage can be like a puzzle and all of the pieces are here at the show. It’s a great time to catch up with our partners, clients and industry friends. Whether it’s on the floor or at our partner event, we love to connect and hear all about the new innovations coming out this year.

