DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Visix

Visix – Booth 2136

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Visix is one of the few digital signage providers focused specifically on institutional communications. So, if you are with a college, university, hospital, municipal agency or corporate enterprise you should stop in and test drive technologies developed for bettering enterprise communications. We have a history of delivering award winning technologies, support services, and creative works. If you want to learn about technologies, services and content that improve employee engagement, retention and productivity or student awareness and involvement, you definitely need to stop by and see Visix.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Visix released an entirely new signage suite platform late last year. The offering has been in the works for more than two years and we are now delivering a build every 30 days with a ton of features. By June we will deliver our enterprise edition, suited for on-premise or cloud deployments, coupled with the most advanced alert management system available. All our new widgets and content bundles are modular components designed for storefront download enabling customized expansion of the platforms core components. This next generation of signage for institutional communications is here.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We are looking for forward thinking people in IT, facilities, marketing and HR tasked with improving enterprise communications. Whether they have experience with signage or not is irrelevant. People that are evangelists for mediums that help them accomplish their objectives are quite successful with our technologies.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Visix has been at DSE for 10 years. In that period the dominance of the display manufacturers has diminished and been replaced by technology companies focused on solving more vertically oriented problems – self serve kiosks, room signs and data visualization are just a few examples.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Unique display technologies – clear, flexible and visual mapping.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

The APEX Awards ceremony! Visix is a finalist in the DSE 2018 APEX Awards in the Education and Healthcare category for its work at Georgia State University (GSU). Our customer will join us for this event, and we are thrilled to see his efforts rewarded for the success of GSU’s expansive digital signage rollout reaching more than 55,000 students and nearly 3,000 staff in a multi-campus, metro university environment.

