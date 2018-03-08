DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Sophatar

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?
Automated contextual digital signage to increase shopper basket size for retail.
What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?
Dynamic digital signage on any media player, no playlist to maintain, no creative agency to involve. Automatically generated from your POS sales transactions.
What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?
Folks designing omni-channel experiences for retail & hospitality
How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?
Exhibitor for 3rd year. Not seen much change over past 2 years
When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?
Potential partners: media players, signage displays, POS systems
What’s your favourite part of the week?
Hopefully the show floor will be busy and fun!
