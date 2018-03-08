DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Data Call Technologies

Data Call Technologies – Booth DC6

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Data Call Technologies specializes in licensed content feeds and has been serving this industry since 2002. We offer, News, Sports, Weather, Traffic, Financials, Health/Wellness, Social and more. Our content feeds help keep an audience engaged for the delivery of your message . We concentrate in working directly with our clients to assure their content experience meets or exceeds their goals. Data Call takes great pride in being your strategic partner, not just another data provider. We’re a personable group of characters. Come drop by DC6 and see for yourself!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Affordable and easy access to engaging, compatible, fully licensed content! At this year’s Expo, we are showcasing our latest release of our Direct Link Manager (DLManager) product, as well as unveiling our new Developer Center API’s. We are presenting not only the path to fast, affordable acquisition of content feeds for networks, but also the ability of enabling a profitable content resale business portfolio within CMS providers. Our new platforms have content integration covered. We are content specialists.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

IT Professionals, CMS Providers, and Digital Signage Developers that wish to expand their content offering to future or deployed networks. We also welcome Complete Solution Providers that consult with end users requiring licensed, dynamic content.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have been in attendance each year since the days of Digital Retailing Expo, back when this ecosystem was called “Networked Signage”. We were known as the “mint-men”. Back then our products were limited to News and Sports feeds only available in ASCII (for those of us with stories to tell). This show has certainly grown. We first exhibited in 2008, then again in 2011. We have exhibited consistently each year since 2015.

Data Call has seen a lot of companies come and go over the years. Over time, we have noticed the education program organized by DSE has helped boost attendance. DSE 2017 presented a definite uplift in momentum. We believe as a result of the increase in attendees, our booth traffic had a considerable uptick. We engaged with many new end users looking for best of breed technologies, as well as the familiar leaders of the industry.

Data Call is always on the forefront of emerging technologies in the Digital Signage industry and enjoys watching how others adapt. It’s always pleasant to learn about their new products, business models and team members.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Our priority is to have some one on one time with our existing clients, partners and re-sellers and welcome new members to our family. We also can count on some inspiration by simply walking the Exhibit hall.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Visiting with old friends and meeting new ones. We particularly enjoy the 16:9 mixer and the Networking Reception/Apex Awards. Of course making sure that staff makes their flights Friday at McCarran has its perks!