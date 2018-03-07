People, PODCAST no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Paul Weatherhead Talks About His Freelance AV Marketplace, AV Junction

Paul Weatherhead was working for a systems integrator in Toronto, spending a lot of time trying to find and hire  freelance pro AV contractors to do work for him on remote jobs.

Like a lot of people in his position, he started thinking there had to be a better way. The difference is that he did something about it – starting a new multi-national marketplace that connects integrators and solutions providers with freelance AV people who work gig to gig.

The set-up bears similarities to ride share services like Uber, and lodging ones like AirBnB. AV Junction sits in the middle – helping connect parties and facilitating things like payments.

The company is still early stage, but already has hundreds of contracting companies and freelancers in the system, covering some 25 countries.

I spoke with Weatherhead about how all this works, and how he gets past the challenges of vetting service providers and ensuring he’s not setting up integrators with a bunch of knuckleheads.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Seen a LOT of hotel rooms lately and amazed how the TV systems are uniformly abysmal, even in premium hotel rooms.… https://t.co/C4470LclHR - 31 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

DSE 2018 Pre-Show Conferences Present Dilemma: Too Many Good Options

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Bryan Crotaz Talks About Award-Winning, Data-Driven Signage At The Home Of Cricket

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Joaquim Lopes On 4YouSee And The Latin American Digital Signage Market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *