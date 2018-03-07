DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Now Micro

Now Micro – Booth 2669

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Now Micro serves as a premier provider of digital signage and related solutions to organizations across a range of industries including education, government, banking, hospitality and retail. Now Micro helps customer optimize their investment in resources and technology through carefully designed products, automation and deep understanding of your solution requirements. Through superior customer service and reliable, quality product and software solutions, Now Micro has been a trusted advisor to numerous companies in the vertical market of Digital Signage for more than 10 years.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Now Micro is delighted to announce a new, refreshed website, nowmicroplayers.com with more features to enable customers to discover devices, get information on solutions capabilities and even purchase select devices.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Our ideal attendee is both ISV’s and end users with unique media player needs for their digital signage networks. Often when selecting a media player, the device is only one piece of a complete solution that includes other hardware, but also considerations for device life cycle management, total cost of ownership and automation enabling technologies. Now Micro can assist clients with not only the media player, but all the other issues that make the hardware challenging.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have attended DSE for more than 10 years, we have displayed with a variety of different partners, hosted solutions pavilions and meeting rooms. This will be our first year with a dedicated booth space. The show has changed dramatically over the years. The industry has certainly matured and come into its own. This has been proven by the quality of the attendees and vendors now participating.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We look for companies displaying who we could potentially partner with. We also like to take the opportunity to catch up with old friends and customers, as well as connecting with new partners.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

The 16:9 DSE Mixer!