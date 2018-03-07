DSE 2018 Booth Previews – 22 Miles Digital Signage & Wayfinding

22 Miles Digital Signage & Wayfinding – Booth 1543

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

22 Miles was built on innovation and provides a comprehensive platform for all dynamic digital integration. Each year 22Miles uses DSE as a venue to showcase next-level NEW features to the global industry. This year would be the strongest presentation of those innovations and applications. Experience our commercial ready Augmented Reality (AR) Plug-in, 3D wayfinding examples, 120″ Touch Glass Wall, and our new HTML5 based solution on Samsung Tizen and BrightSign players!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

One Solution for Countless Digital Applications: That is our marketing message. The overall interface reboot of 22 Miles CMS lends itself to more efficient design implementation across any solution need. Any vertical market looking for a powerful management software that can integrate with any API, that can be user-friendly for any novice user, but most of all has a level of feature sets that will always keep any organization cutting edge and digitally scalable.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We are looking for the technology partner, and we understand that decisions are made in groups in today’s market. So, we are also looking for the Marketing Director, IT Director, CTO, CIO, Digital Experience Directors, and any buyers or sellers.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This would be our seventh year. DSE every year provides a good measure of where the industry will go next, what we need to do to stay ahead of the trend, and how we can continue to collaborate with new and existing partners, plus clients for the future.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We have a lot of key solution partners that we collaborate with presenting at DSE. We are always excited to see what their new applications and products are that would benefit our clients and integration partners. 22 Miles growth comes from our cultural mindset- innovation is our DNA. But, we know that its all about the market and the trends that allow us to stay cutting edge. The more we as a tech company continue to first hand understand how we can provide a total seamless solutions for the 22 Miles clients and vertical partners, the more value we can provide in the marketplace for years to come.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

As referenced, DSE is venue we use to showcase all our new applications and next-level features. Having direct feedback from the attendees is vital to our market direction. We want to stay nimble, to do so, we need like-minded tech forward user engagement to really keep us ahead. Seeing their expressions, listening to their feedback, and creating new long-lasting relationships is what we look forward to. Plus, the Peerless party is always awesome.

Want to tell your DSE exhibitor story? Complete this form and submit. It’s free!