DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Signagelive

Signagelive – Booth 1736

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

At DSE this year we will be demonstrating the ability for our Signagelive platform to integrate with a range of third-party solutions delivering; data driven menu boards, queue management, room booking and content shaped by audience analytics.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

The key message to attendees is that Signagelive is capable of delivering digital signage solutions that are scalable, extensible and supports all of the leading digital signage player devices and SoC Displays.

We conduct our business 100% through our channel partners and our API-first platform enables our partners and customers to build user interfaces and interactive experiences using standard web technologies.

In addition, our Widget Development Framework enables HTML5 content creators and web developers to package and distribute both passive and interactive media and apps for offline playback on all supported Signagelive devices.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

End-users with multi-display digital signage projects, system integrators that are evaluating content management platforms, and new partners to expand our offerings.

We are particular keen to meet with digital signage agencies and integrators that are looking to make the switch to a partner and platform that is 100% channel focused and can provide them with the development environment and support required to deploy and manage their digital signage networks.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our second year at DSE in our own right, but sixth where we have had a presence. The key changes we have seen are the consolidation of vendors with a clear difference between those going direct for end user business and companies like ours that are exclusively working with partners to deliver solutions.

We have also seen a maturity in requirements of those attending, many of whom understand the benefits of digital signage and are actively seeking technology to deliver on their current and future objectives.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are always interested to meet prospective vendor partners that are technically and commercially aligned with Signagelive and can add value to our partners and customers.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Meeting a wide range of existing and potential, partners and customers at the show both on our booth and during breakfast meetings, happy hours and dinners. It is always fun to kick-off the show with the 16:9 Mixer bumping in to our industry friends and partners.

