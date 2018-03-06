DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Screenfeed

Screenfeed – Booth 2728

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

1. Come and say hi, face to face. Though our customers, partners and anyone interested in working with us can call us anytime, this is one of those few opportunities each year that we can connect in a way that you can’t over the phone. Don’t be shy, we’re a pretty friendly group and we would love to meet you.

2. Screenfeed will be showcasing a new booth. Out with the white, and in with the black, accented with walnut and blue LED glow. The entire layout is meant to be a more open and inviting space to explore content.

3. Find out what we’re up to. We will be announcing some new content partnerships and giving a sneak-peak into our R&D labs for products that will be coming soon.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

How can serve you? This year, we’re highlighting our desire to see our partners and customers grow. How can we help software and hardware vendors sell more licenses? How can we help our current and future customers grow their networks? This might mean putting our content store within their software or it may mean creating a whole new content channel based on the needs of our customers. But, it could also mean that we’re connecting networks to resources and other companies that offer great solutions–even if that solution isn’t Screenfeed.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

If you manage a network, we have a lot of fresh content that can engage your audience and keep your screens fresh. If you’re a software, we want to partner with you. If you’re a VAR, we have a reseller program that can be a very valuable tool in your toolbox as you sell full solutions.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our tenth year exhibiting at DSE! The show has grown. Screenfeed has grown to. We have gone from a 5×5 booth to a 20×20. There are certainly more events that have been built around the show that get little praise but give clear evidence to how the show has really matured. It is easy to be in the booth or booked in meetings all day.

A lot of the random networking that I do happens outside the show floor at mixers and events such as the Sixteen Nine event, the Nanulumens gathering, or APEX Awards to name a few. It all adds to the experience and brings more value to the trip for those that can make it.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’re always looking to connect with other vendors, learn from the educational opportunities and be inspired by innovations in the industry.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

I love seeing old customers and partners face to face. Even better, meeting new ones! Everyone at DSE is building and growing the same industry we are and the energy can be contagious.

Want to tell your DSE exhibitor story? Complete this form and submit. It’s free!