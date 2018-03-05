DSE 2018 Booth Previews: Userful Corporation

Userful Corporation – Booth 1551

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Video walls are booming, one of the fastest growing approaches to delivering digital signage, but customers are increasingly looking for something unique and compelling–something to cut through the clutter. Userful makes it simple and cost effective to power unique and compelling video walls from artistic layouts to very large video walls (100+ screens, 8k content) to interactive video walls. If you’re interested in video walls, Userful’s a must see.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

As demand for video walls grows, so too do the number of customers seeking unique, differentiated, demanding video wall deployments. Plenty of tools exist for simple grid video walls, but every other type of video wall–from artistic to interactive to multisource/multizone deployments–remain complicated and expensive. AV Pros need a solution that is easy to implement and support, that has all the advanced features of a high end video wall controller, yet is aggressively priced to ensure that the cost doesn’t balloon beyond the customer’s budget.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone looking for a simpler and more cost effective way to deliver video walls. There’s lots of ways to do a 2×2 video wall, but when a 2×2 just won’t do, come see Userful.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Our partners have been using Userful video walls at DSE for years, but this is our first time exhibiting.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’re always looking at what’s new on the display front as well of course as checking out what different mounting companies are doing. We’re interested in interactivity in the digital signage space, and it’s a great time to see what’s going on on the content development front.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Getting to know integrators and people looking for exciting digital signage solutions. After all their requirements are what inspire our work.

