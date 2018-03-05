Deployment And Service Specialists IST Acquired, Rolled Into Skinny IT

This happened a couple of months ago, right after New Year’s, and the companies involved are now actively going through integration and re-branding.

Frisco, Texas-based IT services provider Skinny IT has acquired Kansas City-based Installation & Service Technologies, Inc. (or IST), which has done a pile of on-site deployments and servicing in the U.S. digital signage sector.

Skinny IT says IST’s people, trucks, infrastructure and processes enhance, says a press release, its “ability to reach clients with tailored, on-site services, including surveys, project management, staging and kitting, installations, service contracts and depot repair.”

“We emphasize the importance of superior, on-site service, ensuring clients that quality will be consistent with each interaction, and IST’s mission fits well within these high standards,” says Sam Darwish, CEO of Skinny IT. “IST is known for its complete life cycle coverage with innovative and responsive field support across multiple industries nationwide. We are confident this acquisition will be a smooth transition for clients and employees, and are looking forward to expanding into new verticals with the expertise IST brings.”

Acquiring IST into the Skinny IT brand advances the company’s vision to become a top nationwide IT service provider that improves business operations and overall productivity through the use of technology, creativity and flexibility. In addition, the combined entity will accelerate its specialty for main markets, including retail, restaurant, sports arenas and construction.

“IST has earned a distinct client rapport of continuous improvement and trustworthiness through the entirety of a project’s journey. We feel this acknowledgement, as well as our service capabilities, will only be enhanced as we transition into the Skinny IT brand and company,” says Jacob Horwitz, owner of IST. “Skinny IT has a clear vision of how clients and employees will benefit from a strong, combined workforce. We look forward to the company’s leadership and fresh initiatives to providing business IT solutions.”

IST had been a Skinny IT company since the deal went through but is transitioning over to being Skinny IT, and that’s what the booth will say at DSE. Horwitz, who started IST, remains with the company.

Here’s a podcast with him from Dec. 2016.