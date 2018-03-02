Sydney, Australia Debuts Solar-Powered E-Paper Transit Signs

Sydney, Australia seems to be an early adopter of epaper technologies, following up a deployment of E-Ink traffic signs with slick looking new mass transport schedule signs that run off solar.

New digital bus stops have been installed around Sydney’s Town Hall, replacing traditional bus stop paper timetables. Called eStops, the displays provide real-time bus arrivals, as well as capacity information, service notifications and other relevant commuter information specific to the stop.

The solar-powered units are completely independent from the power grid, but IP-connected to sync with the transport service’s information systems.

The eStops have been designed and manufactured by Australian engineering company Mercury Innovation and the Slovenian epaper firm Visionect. The two companies had earlier collaborated on the 2016 installation of solar powered e-paper traffic signs in Sydney, a world first at the time. Those signs have been running uninterrupted, with an zero failures, says Visionect.