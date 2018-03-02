Displays, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sydney, Australia Debuts Solar-Powered E-Paper Transit Signs

Sydney, Australia seems to be an early adopter of epaper technologies, following up a deployment of E-Ink traffic signs with slick looking new mass transport schedule signs that run off solar.

New digital bus stops have been installed around Sydney’s Town Hall, replacing traditional bus stop paper timetables. Called eStops, the displays provide real-time bus arrivals, as well as capacity information, service notifications and other relevant commuter information specific to the stop.

The solar-powered units are completely independent from the power grid, but IP-connected to sync with the transport service’s information systems.

The eStops have been designed and manufactured by Australian engineering company Mercury Innovation and the Slovenian epaper firm Visionect. The two companies had earlier collaborated on the 2016 installation of solar powered e-paper traffic signs in Sydney, a world first at the time. Those signs have been running uninterrupted, with an zero failures, says Visionect.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
#DSE2018 Booth Previews: @Broadsign @DSExpo https://t.co/aOyyEQNZka https://t.co/3wGWCASt4a - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Projects: Interactive At Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian

DSE 2018 Booth Previews: Premier Mounts

Real-Time Transit Data Firm Integrates With Enplug For Passenger Screens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *