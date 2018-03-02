CMS, DSE, TECHNOLOGY no comments

DSE 2018 Booth Previews: Ping HD

Ping HD – Booth 1363

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths? 
At the Ping HD Booth, DSE Attendees will experience the next evolution in digital signage networks. Each visitor will get an in-depth look at EngagePHD, our powerful yet versatile cloud-based digital signage content management system.

EngagePHD is used to power over 20,000+ endpoints around the globe. It makes it easy to build, deploy and manage digital signage networks of all applications. From video walls to menu boards. It’s scalable, versatile and makes importing and managing live external data easy. We will have live examples of different applications running on the EngagePHD platform plus, we’ll be giving multiple EngagePHD licenses away everyday of the show.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about? 
Experience the next evolution in digital signage networks. Ping HD has always been committed to driving innovation in the digital signage industry. Our cloud-based content management system is powerful, flexible and easy to use and was designed to work seamlessly on all major SOC displays. Come experience and see what everyone in the industry is talking about.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth? 
Those who fit the perfect profile of our overall end users. Integrators, Resellers, VP Level Executives and Managers. Because the EngagePHD digital signage platform is versatile and can adapt to multiple verticals and applications we want to talk to software decision makers and influencers in all industry verticals.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years? 
This is our 2nd year showing at DSE, First time in a few years, and first time presenting EngagePHD.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching? 
Checking out the latest SoC Displays and External Media Player options.

What’s your favourite part of the week? 
The exhibit hall and the various networking events.

