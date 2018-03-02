DSE 2018 Booth Previews: Broadsign

Broadsign – Booth 1731

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

DSE is the chance to get a live, personal demo of our complete digital signage platform. Our product experts will also be on hand to answer any and all questions. And with our recent rebrand, our booth got a major facelift this year!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We empower digital media buyers, DOOH publishers, brands and agencies to light up the world with our complete software: content management, network operations, direct sales and programmatic distribution, all in one digital signage platform.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone who wants to buy, sell and deliver DOOH campaigns to connect with audiences across the globe, more easily than ever before.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

13 years and counting! Every DSE, we’re amazed by the growing number of exhibitors and new technologies featured on the floor show. We also love the growing number of seminars and events, which give us even more opportunities to network with other leaders in the digital signage industry.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be checking out the innovative tech that was developed this past year. We’re also always on the lookout for new partners and customers, so if you see us roaming the show floor, do say Hi!

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Catching up with partners, customers, colleagues and friends from around the world!

