DSE 2018 Booth Previews: 10net Managed Solutions

10net Managed Solutions – Booth 2508G

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

At 10net we challenge what’s normal and do it better. By stopping by the 10net booth, visitors will enjoy immersive spa experience that will create a pause in a busy day…and to see the team in bath robes.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Our message to all attendees is, 10net is a full service, digital marketing solutions company. We use reliable technology and a streamlined process to deliver our customers vision by challenging what’s normal and doing it better! We help our customers market their brand, products, and services using technology. Think video walls, digital menu boards and digital poster boards…basically any digital medium.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We don’t discriminate, we love talking to everyone. Our ideal profile is the CMO or VP of Marketing as well as the Director of Brand Experience. We are Digital Marketing Solutions so we speak the same language. Ideally, we want to help companies speak to their customers and create unforgettable customer experiences.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

The 10net Team has been attending DSE for years, but this is our first year attending as an exhibitor. After years of being Scala’s largest partner in Canada, they have asked us to help showcase our award-winning Scala integrations.

DSE has certainly grown extensively over the last few years with a larger focus user and customer experience. Additionally, there has been an emphasis on broader verticals joining the show.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We do have a large portion of our team attending this year, so our plan is to divide and conquer. The DSF booth is a must in hopes to learn about how to get more involved in the industry. The first Women of Digital Signage breakfast is happening this year so that will not be missed. As well, our creative masters will be attending the SEGD Branded Environments partner event. Just try to keep up!

What’s your favourite part of the week?

The best part of the week is just getting completely immersed in the event, seeing all the rad technology, spending time with our partners, meeting new friends and building long lasting relationships.

