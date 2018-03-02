Billboards Part Of Battle To Woo Or Keep NBA Star Lebron James

A homes contractor in Philadelphia has been running a digital OOH billboard campaign in Cleveland trying to entice NBA star Lebron James to sign with the 76ers (he now plays for Cleveland’s team).

Now a Cleveland marketing company has responded with its own digital board ad, albeit in Cleveland (would be better in Philly, but still …). If you are not a big b-ball fan, James is often referred to as King James, and the crown here is like a hand, and the middle finger … OK, now you you get it.

Hat Tip Stephane Bastien of Telecine for pointing this out …