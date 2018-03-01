Content, CREATIVE, retail no comments

Retail AR App Has Wine Bottles Talking To You

This is a really interesting use of augmented reality in a retail setting – wine bottles that talk to you and relate a story about the brand.

In this case, it is for the Aussie wine brand 19 Crimes (hmmm, pretty sure I have a bottle of that aging downstairs). Point app-enabled smartphone screen at the face on the label, and it starts talking.

I don’t think a whole pile of wine products have faces on them, but certainly there’s a healthy number of consumer products out there with animated people or animal characters.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Projects: Interactive by @bluecadet At Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian https://t.co/BZuhf3eWH5 https://t.co/8pr0LsplLd - 36 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Projects: Interactive At Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian

The Salesforce Lobby Displays In San Francisco Look Amazing

Photos From 2018 Digital Signage Awards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *