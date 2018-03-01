Retail AR App Has Wine Bottles Talking To You

This is a really interesting use of augmented reality in a retail setting – wine bottles that talk to you and relate a story about the brand.

In this case, it is for the Aussie wine brand 19 Crimes (hmmm, pretty sure I have a bottle of that aging downstairs). Point app-enabled smartphone screen at the face on the label, and it starts talking.

I don’t think a whole pile of wine products have faces on them, but certainly there’s a healthy number of consumer products out there with animated people or animal characters.