Projects: Interactive At Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian

This is a new exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., which has a  series of touchscreens that connect visitors to the stories behind the images and objects on display, as well a web-based mobile experience.

It’s all about the use of American Indian imagery and iconography as part of the United States’ national identity.

The program was put together by Philly-based interactive shop Bluecadet. In the top photo, the video wall mosaic is at the rear and the visuals on the sides are print.

 

