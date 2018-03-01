DSE 2018 Booth Previews: Premier Mounts

Premier Mounts – Booth 1117

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

The foundation of all successful projects involving advanced digital displays starts with the mounting solution. Whether it is direct-view LED or precision laser projectors, Premier Mounts has a wide array of options to choose from. In addition, we will be highlighting our new direct view LED mounts made for Samsung, Planar, Unilumen, Absen, Christie and more.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Our team known across the industry as Premier Dedicated Solutions (PDS) can design, build, and install large-format, integrated display structures in an endless amount of applications. This group helps to simplify video wall projects through their expertise.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Someone looking for a mounting solution that holds together their dream AV project, knowing that rarely do dream projects get delivered through stock product alone. In addition, anyone with a challenging digital signage project that needs an expert’s opinion.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have been an exhibitor at DSE for over 10 years now. The show has changed because more end users are understanding the impact that digital signage can have on their audiences. With technology advancing at an exponential pace, more and more decision makers will take notice in the years ahead.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will definitely be making a tour to see all of our display manufacturer partners at the show and keep tabs on the new displays that they will be highlighting in their booths.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

The best part of DSE is getting to meet with people face to face. During the year we are all busy getting our work done but the show floor is a place where work and some leisure can come together to forge great relationships and make new memories.

Want to tell your DSE exhibitor story? Complete this form and submit. It’s free!