Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Bryan Crotaz Talks About Award-Winning, Data-Driven Signage At The Home Of Cricket

The top prize at the Digital Signage Awards that were announced and handed out recently in Amsterdam was a project to modernize the display system at the cradle of cricket – Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The project was pulled together by a small London consultancy called Silver Curve, which is run by one of the brightest minds in digital signage, Bryan Crotaz.

Bryan had been telling me about the project for more than a year, but he was only recently in a position to make some noise about it.

In our conversation, we talk about the effort to modernize and greatly simplify the display control system on the ancient grounds, and how he used very technologies like HTML5 and Raspberry Pi to make it all happen.

Here’s a video of the project:

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS