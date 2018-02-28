DSE 2018 Pre-Show Conferences Present Dilemma: Too Many Good Options

The day before the trade show floor opens at Digital Signage Expo is a bit problematic, in that there are a bunch of day-long pre-show education conferences that all look pretty good in terms of speakers and content.

A good case could be made for going to each of these, and for people coming in to Las Vegas on behalf of, say, a retail brand, the best move would probably be sending several people in several directions to cover things off.

Here’s what’s up:

Laura Davis-Taylor is behind a retail-centric all-day session: Digital Experience Forum: Winning with DX – A Summit For Future Success (Presented by High Street Collective)

One of the featured speakers at High Street’s conference is retail researcher Nikki Baird.

DSF head Rich Ventura has put the pieces together for an all-day look at digital OOH. I am refereeing an emerging tech session at that one. Digital Out-of-Home Strategy Summit

There’s also a day-long look at the fast-emerging/big opportunity corporate communications vertical: Digital Workplace Summit: Interactive Workshop Day (Presented by Advanced Learning Institute)

And the Society For Experiential Graphic Design – which does the excellent xLab event each fall in NYC – has a day-long session on branded environments: SEGD Branded Environments: Design for Brand Centric Customer Experiences

The father and son Brawn tag-team also have day-long training sessions, something they’ve done pretty much since DSE started.

Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) Program

Digital Signage Display Expert (DSDE) Program

There’s also a guided tour of signage installs around Vegas and a new attendee bootcamp.

After all that, people will, of course, need a drink(s), and many will bee-line it over to the 16:9 Mixer. Sadly, though, if you haven’t already registered, it’s sold out.