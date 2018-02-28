DSE 2018 Booth Previews: Carousel Digital Signage

Carousel Digital Signage – Booth 1336

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Carousel Digital Signage is the premier signage CMS for education and corporate facilities

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We empower broad participation while maintaining branding standards and content controls. We keep content up to date through dynamic playlists, data integrations, and content workflows. We value long-term sustainability by focusing on administration, up-time and total cost of ownership

Ultimately, Carousel provides the tools that help keep your digital signage content fresh, and make it easy.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

In Corporate : Director of Communications at Fortune 500 companies in the US

In Higher Ed : Director of Communications at Universities

In K-12 : Directors of IT at the district level

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been exhibiting at DSE since 2010. DSE initially was very heavily focused on digital out-of-home retail. There were a lot of competitors all over the board with innumerable solutions. Over the years there have been different fads and other technologies that have been presented in the digital signage space, and many never took hold. Those solutions came big corporations to smaller companies to novelties, and the industry have been distilled down to a key set of solution providers that go much deeper.

There aren’t as many companies, but these that remain are mostly established brands that have defined their solutions and stories. DSE has also widened its appeal to different vertical markets, including corporate, government and education – as well as other companies looking to communicate using digital signage.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Looking for new innovations and keeping an eye on general trends. We like to understand what is happening on the hardware side, including media players and system-on-a-chip integration into displays. Also, we try to get a read on long-term sustainability. We are looking for the future of what we need to be doing to deliver that ultimate total cost of ownership to our customers.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Climbing at Red Rock!

