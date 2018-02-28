DSE 2018 Booth Preview: AOPEN America

AOPEN America – Booth 2912

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Like last year, kiosk user experiences in the AOPEN booth will feature verticals and applications that highlight AOPEN’s innovation and direction.

Guests of the booth will see next-gen products and success stories that personalize and “ELEVATE” self-service. That includes destination shopping, real-time-teamwork, and customized dining. While enjoying their made-to-order espresso, guests will have a front-row seat to the best in commercial-grade, cross-platform digital signage. Don’t miss some dynamic demos and valuable discussions!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Our big message is simple: ELEVATE to Commercial-Grade, Cross-Platform Kiosk Solutions. With partner-centric applications and collaboration that elevate the user experience, AOPEN is Bright Ideas Connected.

With these innovative applications and high-performance products, AOPEN continues to transform the digital signage landscape as a thought leader and major global electronics manufacturer of ultra-small form factor devices.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

AOPEN continues to develop innovative projects with Systems Integrators, ISVs, and other technology partners looking to source and scale AOPEN hardware and expertise – delivering to enterprise end users the right solution at the right time.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

For years, AOPEN has brought new products and innovative solutions to the DSE show floor: developing new partnerships, and furthering its collaboration with longtime partners. DSE makes evident just how the digital signage landscape is evolving among companies, large and small. Seeing who is present at DSE is a good measure of where the industry will go next.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

DSE is an important show for assessing the digital signage landscape. This is especially true for AOPEN in 2018, with its strategic product portfolio, key partnerships, and growth expectations. We have been working diligently with partners to meet market demands, develop unique and powerful use cases, and ensure that AOPEN products are supporting their customer base.

For this, and much more, DSE is an excellent opportunity to grow and further develop that important ecosystem. Plus, when you get so many different types of technology and passionate folks under one roof, it takes real effort not to see collaborative opportunities.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

It used to be that the excitement and anticipation of Day 1 was a highlight. But perhaps more important and more exciting is that last day – seeing the immediate results of customer meetings, partner discussions, and lead generation. It sets the stage for the year ahead.

DSE delivers impressive tech, exciting trends, and expert knowledge in ways that you simply don’t get at other industry shows – so seeing those results and getting the wheels turning on the eve of Q2 is quite energizing.