DSE 2018 Booth Previews: Enplug

Enplug – Booth 2908

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Content rules at DSE, and Enplug’s digital signage content options are second to none. This year we’ll be showcasing brand new social media wall apps with eye-catching animations, new layouts, and more customization options. We’re also highlighting some of our partners like Syncromatics, which is using Enplug’s Open SDK to manage their network of realtime transit displays.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Software with high quality content and intuitive management isn’t only important for end-users; it also helps system integrators, agencies, and networks to provide a complete solution. Enplug’s platform delights our users while also supporting our channel partners.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We’re looking to meet end-users with multi-display digital signage projects, system integrators that are evaluating content management platforms, and other signage companies interested in partnerships.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been exhibiting at DSE for the past three years. Every year we see new technologies that blow us away – and we expect nothing less this year!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

The best options on the market for displays, mounting, and installation.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

The Sixteen-Nine mixer!

