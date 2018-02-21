LEDs Create Faux Stained Glass Ceiling In Luxe Mexican Department Store

The centerpiece of a $300 million reno job at the largest department store in Latin America – Al Palacio de los Palacios in Mexico City – is a full ceiling LED display.

It’s meant as a budget-friendly and totally changeable alternative to a more traditional stained glass ceiling.

“Al Palacio de los Palacios is arguably the most amazing department store in the world, so we wanted to create a masterpiece worthy of its prominent location in El Palacio de Hierro’s flagship store,” says Jacobo Jafif, CEO of the project integrator Basha. “Foregoing traditional stained glass in favor of LED components not only enabled us to keep the project on budget, but the store now has a beautiful, dynamic centerpiece that can be visually altered to reflect whatever mood El Palacio de Hierro intends to create.”

The ceiling involves a 60-inch diameter LED sphere and a patchwork of 90-inch LED displays mounted on the ceiling. There’s also digital signage is featured prominently around the massive department store. This includes, says a press release, outdoor screens located at the entrances, as well as interactive kiosks located throughout the facility. These interactive kiosks serve as wayfinding devices for customers and provide access to detailed information about each of the department store’s various retail establishments.

Everything is running on BrightSign 4K digital signage media players. There are 19 90-inch Samsung LCD displays in the atrium, one 1.92×3-meter LED display in Vaijes, one 18.24×4.48-meter LED display, one 11×10-meter ceiling-mounted LED display, the 60-inch diameter LED sphere and a video wall comprised of 20 55-inch LCDs.