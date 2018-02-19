CREATIVE, Digital OOH, Displays, IoT no comments

UK Digital Billboard Campaign Visualizes Cyber-Crime In Real-Time

This is a terrific, very different way to use real-time data to drive home a compelling message for a brand – in this case a UK insurer that wanted to make small businesses aware of cyber-risks.

The digital OOH campaign for Hiscox Insurance visualizes in real-time attacks on a designated “honeypot” server that would typify the kind of set-up many small business would use for day to day operations. The poster shows each attack, as a way of reminding business owners just how much cyber crime activity there is out there.

Tech-build and production was done by London-based Grand Visual and the campaign’s delivery is managed through QDOT’s ad tech platform OpenLoop, which is related to Grand Visual.
Very clever.
Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

