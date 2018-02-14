BUSINESS, CMS no comments

Riegel, Stratacache Now Have 100% Ownership Of Scala

STRATACACHE now has 100% ownership of Scala, having acquired all outstanding Scala shares and Scala divisions around the globe including Scala Inc., Scala BV, Scala KK and Scala Nordic AS.

“Scala has created an excellent brand and execution footprint around the globe over the past thirty years, tailoring their digital signage offerings to the specific needs of each global region. Strategically expanding that growth with the full backing of STRATACACHE support, services and capital will help grow Scala to the next level,” says Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE.

“After great growth of Scala in 2017, we are making it clear that the Scala brand is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media and marketing technology companies, and with that comes the unique ability to leverage the greater platform — including software, hardware, services and support — to serve leading global brands.”

When Riegel first acquired Scala is August 2016, he had super-majority control but there remained some people with a small influence on decisions.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Andrea Varrone Previews @DSExpo, including word that Microsoft will have a booth. https://t.co/ju8ZhaIvhL https://t.co/xxHVe69lCn - 13 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

ISE 2018: Day 3 Impressions: SOC Screens Are Rolling Out In Volume

Report: ComQi Acquired For $28M By Taiwanese Panel Maker AU Optronics

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: How To Build Digital Signage Ad Spots For As Little As $15

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *