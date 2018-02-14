Riegel, Stratacache Now Have 100% Ownership Of Scala

STRATACACHE now has 100% ownership of Scala, having acquired all outstanding Scala shares and Scala divisions around the globe including Scala Inc., Scala BV, Scala KK and Scala Nordic AS.

“Scala has created an excellent brand and execution footprint around the globe over the past thirty years, tailoring their digital signage offerings to the specific needs of each global region. Strategically expanding that growth with the full backing of STRATACACHE support, services and capital will help grow Scala to the next level,” says Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE.

“After great growth of Scala in 2017, we are making it clear that the Scala brand is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media and marketing technology companies, and with that comes the unique ability to leverage the greater platform — including software, hardware, services and support — to serve leading global brands.”

When Riegel first acquired Scala is August 2016, he had super-majority control but there remained some people with a small influence on decisions.