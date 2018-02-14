DSE no comments

2018 16:9 DSE Mixer Registration Is Now Open

Here’s the link:

Tue, March 27, 2018 – 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM PDT

Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Boulevard South, 3rd Floor

Tickets are free. Attendees get two drink tickets each and it’s a cash bar after that. There’s lotsa nibbly food to tide you over until dinner.

Please don’t register if there is only a vague chance you will go. Every year there are a lot of badges that don’t get picked up. I understand flights get delayed, clients want to meet, etc. But there are also people who register who just don’t bother, which irritates the hell out of me because I turn other people away when the thing sells out.

I’ve thought about charging a nominal fee, but that just gets complicated.

This happens because of sponsors, and this year we have a great group who have kindly stepped up to bankroll the venue, drinks, food, insurance, materials, staffing, etc, etc.

Big thanks to them.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Show manager Andrea Varrone Previews @DSExpo, inc. news that Microsoft will have substantial presence… https://t.co/7UcqPKMTbS - 9 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Andrea Varrone Previews Digital Signage Expo 2018

16:9 DSE Mixer Ticketing To Launch Mid-Feb., After ISE

Hong Kong Firm Behind Clusterf*ck Kinetic LED Sign In Times Square Touting Job At DSE Stand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *