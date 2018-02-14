2018 16:9 DSE Mixer Registration Is Now Open

Here’s the link:

Tue, March 27, 2018 – 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM PDT

Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Boulevard South, 3rd Floor

Tickets are free. Attendees get two drink tickets each and it’s a cash bar after that. There’s lotsa nibbly food to tide you over until dinner.

Please don’t register if there is only a vague chance you will go. Every year there are a lot of badges that don’t get picked up. I understand flights get delayed, clients want to meet, etc. But there are also people who register who just don’t bother, which irritates the hell out of me because I turn other people away when the thing sells out.

I’ve thought about charging a nominal fee, but that just gets complicated.

This happens because of sponsors, and this year we have a great group who have kindly stepped up to bankroll the venue, drinks, food, insurance, materials, staffing, etc, etc.

Big thanks to them.