Report: ComQi Acquired For $28M By Taiwanese Panel Maker AU Optronics

Digital signage CMS software firm ComQi has reportedly been acquired for $28 million USD by Taiwanese flat panel display manufacturer AU Optronics in a play to become a total solutions provider in this industry.

It’s a lot of money, and from what I understand is more than what Stratacache paid for Scala. ComQi has been focused in recent years on retail and operates primarily out of an office in New York City.

There is not a long, storied history of display companies buying software companies in this sector, with Barco buying a now invisible X20 Media being a good example. But that doesn’t mean this can’t work, I suppose.

What the company does have is financial muscle. Its 2017 revenue was north of $4 billion US.