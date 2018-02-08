CMS, Displays no comments

Report: ComQi Acquired For $28M By Taiwanese Panel Maker AU Optronics

Digital signage CMS software firm ComQi has reportedly been acquired for $28 million USD by  Taiwanese flat panel display manufacturer AU Optronics in a play to become a total solutions provider in this industry.

It’s a lot of money, and from what I understand is more than what Stratacache paid for Scala. ComQi has been focused in recent years on retail and operates primarily out of an office in New York City.

There is not a long, storied history of display companies buying software companies in this sector, with Barco buying a now invisible X20 Media being a good example. But that doesn’t mean this can’t work, I suppose.

What the company does have is financial muscle. Its 2017 revenue was north of $4 billion US.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Never saw much opportunity for single, spinning LED light blades that use persistence of vision, but clustered and… https://t.co/Zjy3yvpDnh - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: How To Build Digital Signage Ad Spots For As Little As $15

ISE 2018 Pre-Show News And Impressions

Why Digital Signage Is A Good Prescription For The Healthcare Industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *