Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: How To Build Digital Signage Ad Spots For As Little As $15

There’s no question that making a proper investment in creative is essential to successful digital signage networks, but there’s also no question that a lot of small businesses don’t have the budget for full motion graphic design work, or wouldn’t even know who to ask to do that work.

A few companies have popped up in recent years offering versions of template tools that allow small business people to produce videos for their signs without having any motion graphic design skills. It’s fair to say none of them have really caught fire, though at least one is still around. Sixteen:Nine readers may remember my own crack at this, called Spotomate.

PosterMyWall is a Silicon Valley company that has, for several years now, offered online tools that let people build the creative files to make print posters, and digital versions for big social media channels like Facebook.

Now the company has taken the same toolset and made it possible for users to build simple but polished videos from templates, and download them for all of $15. I got the rundown on the product, which was introduced a few weeks ago, from Jaffer Haider, the company’s CEO.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS