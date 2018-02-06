French Interactive Software Firm IntuiLab Raises $3.7M In Series A Funding

Toulouse, France-based IntuiLab, which markets the easy-use IntuiFace interactive digital signage software, has announced the closing of $3.7M in Series A funding from a set of investors.

The company will use the cash influx to expand its inbound marketing efforts and web presence, and grow its business relationships with major customers (such as Microsoft, SAP, Colliers, Capgemini) and its partner agencies and integrators (such as FirstImpression, Zivelo, Popcomms, Accenture). Though based in France, the United States represents 50% of the company’s business.

The idea behind IntuiFace platform is a toolset that enables digital creation professionals (agencies, integrators, corporate marketing, cultural institutions) to build, connect, deploy and measure tactile digital experiences on all types of screens, from tablets to kiosks to video walls, without doing any serious programming.

“IntuiLab is targeting the need of organizations large and small to extend the personalized experiences initiated on the Web and mobile – such as in retail – by providing, in physical locations, deeply interactive content with high creative potential,” says Vincent Encontre, Managing Director. “This trend is supported and amplified by the availability of touch screens of all sizes, produced in large quantities and at low prices. Thanks to its programming-free approach, IntuiFace is the only solution on the market that compensates for the scarcity of the expertise needed to develop such personalized and interactive content, freeing organizations in the execution of their place-based digitalization strategies.”

The investment round is from IRDI SORIDEC Gestion, M Capital Partners (a historical investor) and two business angels, with the support of Bpifrance.

“IntuiLab has demonstrated the suitability of its IntuiFace product to the needs of a growing global market,” says Jean-Michel Petit, Director of Investments at IRDI SORIDEC Gestion. “We are pleased to support the company alongside their historical investors to contribute to its next phase of growth led by a strengthened team. IntuiLab really has the potential to become the world leader in interactive digital signage! “

I chatted with Intuilab’s CEO for this July 2016 podcast: