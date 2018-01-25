Events, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Panels, Fireside Chat Highlights of Feb. 7 Digital Signage Summit At ISE

Munich’s invidis consulting is again putting on a half-day Digital Signage Summit at ISE, with this one running Feb. 7th from 10 to 2 inside the labyrinth of the Amsterdam RAI complex.

“As with all DSS events we will be presenting the latest market intelligence and informed opinion. At ISE we will get to grips with the seismic shifts that are occurring in our industry and look at how integrators and the retail marketplace are responding to the changes,” says conference chair and invidis managing director Florian Rotberg.

“Our expert speakers will explore the digital signage marketplace from the perspectives of companies such as Stratacache Capital and Diversified, who will reveal how they are delivering market change in the USA and what this could mean for EMEA. We will also ask the question of our panel as to whether Google and Adobe are taking over the marketplace and can existing players adapt?”

The companies involved in the event include: Diversified, Result MC, Trison, Stratacache Capital, Zeta Display, Samsung, RMG, Google, Novari, Grassfish, myadbooker, CHG-MERIDIAN and Akewuele Barcelona.

Immediately following the event, the winners will be announced and trophies handed out at the Digital Signage Awards, which are done in association with Sixteen:Nine.

Florian does a good job on this, and there were a lot of people last year. If you are going, I am not kidding about the labyrinth. I had a hell of a time finding the room last year, so don’t plan to rush over at the last second.

Click this link for more information and ticket purchases on the summit.

