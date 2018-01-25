16:9 DSE Mixer Ticketing To Launch Mid-Feb., After ISE

The emails are starting to drift in, from people asking about the 2018 16:9 DSE Mixer.

They go like one of these:

Is it on?

Where do I register?

Did I miss the registration window?

Here are the answers:

Yes – Tuesday, March 27th, same place as at least last two years

There will be a registration page for 300 open guests plus 100 sponsor tickets

Nope – mid-February, once ISE is done … watch this space for details.

As always, admission is free. That includes a couple of premium drinks, more nibbly food than we need, and three hours of quality networking with the music miraculously down low enough that you can actually understand each other.

This happens because of sponsors, and this year we have a great group who have kindly stepped up to bankroll the venue, drinks, food, insurance, materials, staffing, etc, etc.

Big thanks to them.