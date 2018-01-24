Hong Kong Firm Behind Clusterf*ck Kinetic LED Sign In Times Square Touting Job At DSE Stand

A couple of industry friends registered for DSE are on email lists for the show that included this one pushed out by Radius Displays, one of the companies behind the highly-ambitious, terribly ill-considered robotic Coca-Cola LED display in Times Square.

The launch videos and photos of that kinetic LED sign for Coca-Cola in Times Square look amazing, but the thing has been a technical mess. People who pop by the DSE booth for the small Hong Kong-based company that “designed and built” the thing may be asking questions like:

whose stroke of brilliance was it to introduce thousands of moving parts to a display when 3D animations would achieve 90% of the Wow with roughly 0% of the technical risk?

who thought New York’s four seasons of weather and Nor’easters were non-factors for finicky, precision-engineered quick-motion machines?

why are so many of the LED module blocks stuck open or closed, and why has the thing mostly not been working for the last many, many weeks?

do you still want to talk about this project or would you prefer we moved on?