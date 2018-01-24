Hong Kong Firm Behind Clusterf*ck Kinetic LED Sign In Times Square Touting Job At DSE Stand

A couple of industry friends registered for DSE are on email lists for the show that included this one pushed out by Radius Displays, one of the companies behind the highly-ambitious, terribly ill-considered robotic Coca-Cola LED display in Times Square.
The launch videos and photos of that kinetic LED sign for Coca-Cola in Times Square look amazing, but the thing has been a technical mess. People who pop by the DSE booth for the small Hong Kong-based company that “designed and built” the thing may be asking questions like:
- whose stroke of brilliance was it to introduce thousands of moving parts to a display when 3D animations would achieve 90% of the Wow with roughly 0% of the technical risk?
- who thought New York’s four seasons of weather and Nor’easters were non-factors for finicky, precision-engineered quick-motion machines?
- why are so many of the LED module blocks stuck open or closed, and why has the thing mostly not been working for the last many, many weeks?
- do you still want to talk about this project or would you prefer we moved on?
2 Comments
Surely a further question would be which idiot commissioned this and do they still have a job?
Hahahaha!!! Got this email yesterday and the first thing I hoped for was a well written post by Dave. I’m looking forward to meeting and asking those questions in person.