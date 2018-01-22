Android, CMS, Displays, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Navori Adds Support For Samsung Tizen SOC Displays; MVIV Now Runs On LG Web OS

Many software companies are broadening their use of System On Chip displays, both with Android and on the proprietary versions of Linux run by the big Korean displaycos.

Switzerland’s Navori has already integrated with several display companies to get its native Android media player on smart displays, and at ISE ina couple of weeks will be showing a version integrated with Samsung’s Tizen OS-based smart displays.

Says a press release:

Coupled with the latest Navori QL Player innovations that are new for ISE – including web page authentication for password-protected page access – Navori customers are assured a dynamic feature set that outperforms typical, rudimentary software-based SoC players. Standard Navori QL Player strengths carried over to the Samsung integration include a proprietary graphics engine, broadcast-quality content playback, template and ticker support with multiple layers and transparency, player monitoring, proof-of-playback reporting, and automated software updates.

“2018 is the year where SoC displays will begin to dominate the digital signage market,” says Jerome Moeri, CEO, Navori. “While these displays have proven popular with AV hardware-driven organizations from a cost and ease of deployment perspective, the lack of professional software and advanced features have proven less attractive to network operators. The momentum behind our SoC Tizen player innovation has encouraged further development between Navori engineers and display manufacturers that are now in process, including Sharp and BenQ, to bring the same professional features and performance to a larger customer base worldwide. We see many additional growth opportunities with Navori and SoC player development moving forward.”

The arguments for SoC displays is that they reduce equipment costs (no external media player),minimize cabling, lower theft and vandalism risks, and streamline installations, including on-premise labor time.

Also with SoC, Washington, DC-based MVIX has announced its device-agnostic Flex platform now supports smart displays running LG Web OS.

Mvix Flex, says MVIX, gives customers the same Mvix experience on commercial LG SoC displays without the need for an external media player. Customers get the full Mvix experience, in addition to:

  • live video playback, including HDCP encrypted content – any HDMI Input video that is encoded using HDCP, including live TV, will be supported and displayed on the screens
  • remote volume control
  • remote control of the signage screens – by default, screens are set to display content 24/7, but Mvix for LG webOS allows you to remotely turn the screens on and off.  
  • support for RTSP (rtsp://), popular in AV for live streaming.

You can read a thorough report on SoC here. It’s a free download.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Many of the best content experiences in #digitalsignage and #proav come from Montreal's @Moment_Factory Hear from i… https://t.co/YEgP98ogQh - 47 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Why Your Digital Signage ROI Model Is Wrong

What??? – That Gloriously Stupid Subway Messaging Fixture In Toronto Actually Cost $2 Million

Tickets Disappearing, But Still Room For 2-3 Sponsors For Digital Signage Awards Lunch At ISE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *