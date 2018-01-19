Tickets Disappearing, But Still Room For 2-3 Sponsors For Digital Signage Awards Lunch At ISE

The Digital Signage Awards take place at ISE Amsterdam, immediately after the last session of the DS Summit on Wednesday, February 7. There will be a 45-minute presentation to the Winners followed by a buffet lunch that is ideal for relaxed networking.

If you haven’t already booked as a delegate to attend the Digital Signage Summit, you’ll need to get your butt in gear as places are going fast – at a rate accelerated by the added attendance of Awards Finalists. For Finalists there is a special low rate, which signs them up for the Summit and also allows them access to the ISE show itself. Just make contact with Helen Burgin, if you are a Finalist, and receive your access and discount code.

Several companies attending ISE have asked how they can get involved with the Awards. The call is still going out to sponsors for the event and post-event promotion. Gable, ISE and invidis consulting, together with media partner/sponsor Sixteen:Nine, are already on board, but there are two – maybe three – spots still to be filled.

Sponsors can either get involved just for 2018, on a test-the-water basis or, if feeling really engaged, can sign up for 2018 and 2019. Sharon Maslen has all the information.

Sponsors are guaranteed exposure through the Awards website and to have a whole page color advertising in the Awards Winners book, published on the day of the Awards and accessed online via the Digital Signage Awards website and Sixteen:Nine. They will be credited on the day, with their logos visible on signage and on screen, both as part of the sponsors’ loop and in the AV support linked to the category they sponsor.

A representative of the sponsor will be invited on stage to present the winner’s trophy for their category. If signing up for the two years, there is a full package of further promotion covering the post-event promotion of the 2018 winners, the 2019 call for entries, the 2019 event (scheduled for February 6, 2019 at ISE Amsterdam), and the subsequent post-event promotion of the 2019 winners.

Sponsorship of the Digital Signage Awards offers great value. If you are interested please fire off an email to Sharon Maslen immediately to get the ball rolling. It’s worth acting straight away as the Awards Winners book goes to print next Thursday.