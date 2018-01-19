NanoLumens Adds Streaming Artwork Capability To Its Display Playback Platform

Atlanta-based LED display company NanoLumens has added an art streaming platform called Loupe to its AWARE third-party app store, making it possible for end-users to populate their digital display installations with curated portfolios of photography and artwork collections.

“Fine art displays can be a major expense for airports, transit terminals and corporate lobbies, and more often than not, once a piece is purchased it might not change for years or decades,” says NanoLumens Business Development Manager Brice McPheeters. “Today, through our partnership with Loupe, NanoLumens customers can access an ever-expanding catalogue of incredible art and display what they want, when they want, for as long as they want. With Loupe’s seamless set up/access and NanoLumens’ technology, any location can now become a brilliant attraction for visitors, even allowing for previously impossible installations like artwork on curved walls and in non-standard shapes, which are exactly the types of situations our displays are famous for.”

Through the partnership package, end-users can use pre-planned rotations or build their own catalogues to fit the venue aesthetics or align with a current marketing initiative. They can also arrange for exclusive artwork for their location only.

Atlanta-based Loupe primarily markets its service via an Apple TV app, with Loupe saying the art streaming app is the top lifestyle app on the platform in more than 40 countries.

It’s interesting, first, that a display company has an app store and co-markets this sort of functionality. Second, the streaming art can address the challenge many end-users face with large displays and video walls – keeping the screen content fresh.

The best way, of course, is to budget for and produce an appropriately refreshed schedule of creative. But that’s easier to recommend than it is for many operators to realize, as they usually have to get that budget approved from someone else.

Beautiful, interesting visuals can add to an environment and experience. But as a consultant, the first question out of my mouth to someone doing this would be: “What’s the objective of this big,expensive display, and does streaming artwork deliver on that?”