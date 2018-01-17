CREATIVE, PODCAST, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Sakchin Bessette On How Moment Factory Grew Into One Of World’s Top Multimedia Agencies

Fantastic creative is at the heart of any great digital signage project, and when I am asked to rattle off the names of creative shops capable of doing top-level work, Moment Factory is automatically in there.

The Montreal-based creative technology group has evolved from a small collective doing VJing and just, basically, have a fun doing cool stuff, to arguably being the premier multimedia shop on the planet for jobs that involve big screens and projection mapping.

Moment’s people projection-mapped the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. That’s their work in the LAX International Terminal. And at Singapore’s Changi Airport. Moment Factory did the reasonably modest, but awesome, ceiling display in Oakley’s flagship store in New York.

Moment does digital signage, but they also do live shows on cruise ships, light up bridges and even design multi-purpose media systems for stadiums.

Saky Bessette, Moment’s creative director and one of the founders, was kind enough to take a few minutes from his crazy work days to talk about a company that now has 250 people and offices all over the world, and the thinking behind all that great work.

Source: Changi Airport Group

