County Fair Concession Operator Using LED Screens To Sell More Maui Chicken And Pupu Wings

Were there any doubts about LED displays coming down in cost to a point that they’ll go from expensive one-offs to commonplace, consider the story of Chicken Charlie’s, a San Diego concession stand that has good-sized, finer pitch LED displays that fire up when it sets up in places like county fairgrounds.

The operator worked with New Middleton, Ohio-based mobile concession stand builder Hitch-Hiker Mfg. and Nashville’s PixelFLEX on the project.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for 34 years and we’ve had the mobile concession stand for 23 years now,” began Charlie Boghosian, Chicken Charlie’s owner. “We have a season every year that last about five months, where we travel across Southern California, and I first put LED video on a stand about 10 years ago. This year, as we were building this new trailer with Hitch-Hiker, I wanted to create an even better multimedia experience, and when we shared our vision with PixelFLEX they really helped us take it from an idea to a reality using the FLEXStorm LED video.”

The main 6mm pitch screen is IP65-rated and has a smart, auto-correcting light sensor control system to tune the brightness to ambient lighting conditions.

The set-up runs off a BrightSign media player and an Apple TV set-up that lets the operator create and control content the LED screens (there’s also a 30-foot wide ticker below the 13-foot wide 6mm screen) independently and directly off an iPhone.

“When you have a static billboard, it’s just one sign and one message,” says Boghosian. “We now have two bright, high-definition LED video displays that I can easily change at any time allowing me to really show people all our products, and create a much more dynamic and eye-catching display that really draws people to us.”